Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Black Man Violently Attacked At Charlottesville Rally Faces Felony Charge

Police are more concerned with prosecuting the 20-year-old victim than making sure he receives justice.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

DeAndre Harris, the 20-year-old Black man who was brutally attacked by a group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, will reportedly face a felony charge in connection with the event, according to The Washington Post.

In an incredulous display of irony, Harris now faces arrest after being implicated in the same incident where he was wounded.

WVIR-TV in Charlottesville reports that an arrest warrant was issued Monday by a local magistrate after an unidentified person claimed they were injured by Harris. The charge: malicious wounding.

RELATED: Authorities Arrest 2 White Supremacist Suspects Linked To Charlottesville Violence

In an interview with the Post, Harris’ lawyer, S. Lee Merritt called the charge retaliatory. “We find it highly offensive and upsetting, but what’s more jarring is that he’s been charged with the same crime as the men who attacked him,” Merritt said.

Merritt also alleged that the unidentified accuser has ties to white supremacist groups. Harris will turn himself in in the next coming days, Merritt said. He called the warrant “highly unusual,” since the police department is usually tasked with issuing the arrest warrant, not a magistrate.

Harris hit with wooden sticks, kicked and stomped by six people in a parking garage during the August rally. He suffered a concussion, a gash on his head that required nearly a dozen staples, and other injuries.

Alex Micheal Ramos and Daniel Borden are the only two suspects arrested and charged with malicious wounding for attacking Harris.

SOURCE: WVIR-TV, The Washington Post

DON’T MISS:

When Will It Stop? Richard Spencer And White Nationalists March With Torches Again In Charlottesville

White Supremacist Arrested For Participating In Violent Charlottesville Rally

Diamond And Silk Still Have Trump’s Back After His Trifling Charlottesville Response

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

9 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Continue reading Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Check Out Ciara & Janet Jackson’s Epic Disneyland…
 3 hours ago
10.11.17
Watch The Eminem Freestyle About Trump That Everyone…
 13 hours ago
10.11.17
Mendeceeces’ Baby’s Mother Says He Hasn’t Spoken To…
 18 hours ago
10.11.17
Terry Crews Describes Alleged Sexual Assault By Male…
 19 hours ago
10.11.17
Tatted & In Love: These Celeb’s Got Ink…
 22 hours ago
10.10.17
Texas Tech Student Formally Charged With Campus Officer’s…
 22 hours ago
10.11.17
Despite The Country’s Chaos, Trump Took Time Out…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Oprah Just Went To The Bank For The…
 23 hours ago
10.11.17
Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein Amidst Sexual Assault…
 23 hours ago
10.10.17
Good Times
Good Times Reunion: Penny And Willona Were Back…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard
Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over…
 1 day ago
10.10.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Snatches Hazel-E’s Wig Into Oblivion
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Tamar Braxton Calls Out Husband Vincent Herbert On…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Go Off! The Rock Finally Responds To Tyrese’s…
 2 days ago
10.10.17
Photos