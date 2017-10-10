Lifestyle
Issa Rae's Cover Girl Ad Is Melanated Beauty In Film Form

Hello Beautiful Staff
Last month Issa Rae announced she would be one of the newest faces of Cover Girl. She will be joining the ranks of women like Queen Latifah, Tyra Banks, and Rihanna. Her ad dropped today and she shared on Instagram.

The ad is shot cinematically and features the new class of Cover Girls’ including Ayesha Curry, Massy Arias, Shelina Moreda, Katy Perry, and Maye Musk.

The ad features beautiful mascara and lipsticks with a sultry soul filled voice singing in the background singing, “This is my life…” It feels empowering, beautiful, and sexy. We love to see this diverse set of cover girls across races, ages and professions.

What do you think of the ad? Tell us in the comment section.

