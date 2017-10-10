The “Fast & Furious” Feud Continues

Last week Tyrese Gibson let Dwayne Johnson have it about the next Fast & Furious movie being pushed back by a year. Gibson said that it was all Johnson’s fault and Johnson was selfish. Well most people just thought that Johnson was busy shooting other film and couldn’t do the Fast series. Nope, Johnson and Jason Statham got a spin-off from the franchise about Hobbs (Johnson) and Shaw (Statham) that will come out first. Hummm.

Johnson took to Instagram too to call out Gibson. He wrote “Let’s have some FUN and to quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum,” #CandyAssesNeedNotApply. Candy Asses goes back to Johnson’s feud with Vin Diesel in 2016. Oooh, let’s see how all of this turns out and how much screen time Gibson gets in the next Fast & Furious movie. Has the series become more about Agent Hobbs than Dominic Toretto

(Diesel)? Or is it time for the series to end? Could this be the end?

