Movie Trailer: Denzel Commands The Screen In Dramatic Thriller ‘Roman J. Israel Esq.’

Denzel Washington stars as a driven defense attorney in the dramatic thriller “ROMAN J. ISRAEL, ESQ. set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Washington plays a legendary civil-rights attorney who finds himself involved with a big-money firm and a slick talking Colin Farrell. Washington’s character’s life is turned upside down when events challenge the activism that has defined his career.

Roman J. Isreal, Esq. opens in theaters this November. Watch the trailer below.

