He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No Longer Gay

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No Longer Gay

In a rare interview, the 84-year-old “Tutti Frutti” singer disavowed what he now calls an "unnatural affection."

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty


Rock and Roll legend Little Richard is shocking fans with a new announcement: ‘I’m not gay no more!’

During a sit-down with 3ABN, the 84-year-old singer, who was sans his signature wig and make-up, shared that he is dedicating his last years on Earth to living “like Jesus.”

“Anybody come in show business, they’re going to say you’re gay. Are you straight? Are you a homosexual something? They’re going to say it. But God, Jesus, he made men, men, he made women, women, you know? And you’ve got to live the way God wants you to live.”

“You know, all these things. So much unnatural affection. So much of people just doing everything and don’t think about God. Don’t want no parts of him,” he said in his first interview in years.

Obviously, this is a complete 180 compared to his past statements about his fluid sexual orientation.

In a 2012 GQ interview, Richard exclaimed, “We are all both male and female. Sex to me is like a smorgasbord. Whatever I feel like, I go for. What kind of sexual am I? I am omnisexual!”

And in a 1995 interview with Penthouse, the “Tutti Frutti” singer shared, “I’ve been gay all my life and I know God is a God of love, not of hate.”

Now, he believes otherwise.

“Regardless of whatever you are, he loves you. I don’t care what you are. He loves you and he can save you. All you’ve got to do is say, ‘Lord, take me as I am. I’m a sinner.’ But we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. The only holy, righteous person is Jesus and he wants us to be just like him because, in order to go to Heaven, we’ve got to look like him,” Richard said. “I don’t want to sing rock and roll no more. … I want to be holy like Jesus.”

Watch his entire interview below:

Clearly, Black Twitter had some thoughts on Richard’s new straight lifestyle and his new look:

Y’all: Has Little Richard been delivert or nah?

RELATED NEWS:

LGBT Activists Protest Charlamagne At Politicon Appearance

Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because It Was The ‘Christian’ Thing To Do

Janelle Monáe, Octavia Spencer, Chaka Kahn And Others Slam Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Sermon

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

25 photos Launch gallery

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

Continue reading Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

Allies: Celebrities Who Support the LGBT Community

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 10 hours ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 14 hours ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 17 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 18 hours ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 19 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 22 hours ago
10.06.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
Las Vegas Shooting Hero Reunited With Officer Who…
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The…
 24 hours ago
10.05.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Photos