Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New ‘Blow N’ Go’ Hairstyle

Bye bye perm, hello "blow n' go."

BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet Goes Green Presented By Sprite

Yung Joc’s silly antics are making more headlines than his music now-a-days. From his ridiculous story line on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta to donning a dress in an even more awkward Joc moment, you can also add naturalista to the the rapper-turned-reality star’s resume.

Joc debuted his new do, a style he calls the blow and go, on TV One’s new talk show Sister Circle and girl, it’s so good, all we can tell you do to is press play:

Catch Sister Circle Monday through Friday on TV One at 9 a.m.

Photos