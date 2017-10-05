Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay Sis

Foxy NC Staff

‘Mary, Mary’ singer Tina Campbell caught a wave of backlash after she revealed she voted forbecause of her ‘Christian values.’

After fierce internet reads blew up her mentions, the gospel artist defended her decision while she sat with the hosts of ‘The Real.’

“What I said is, if during your campaign, if what you said appealed to me and appealed to my Christian values more than the other candidate, when it came down to it, I chose based on my faith,” she told the crowd.

She also remained adamant about defending her right to choose.

“I didn’t like either candidate if I can be perfectly honest,” she continued.

“I’m a Christian, I’m supposed to pray for the leaders. Stand with, doesn’t mean I agree with everything.”

Her strong stance was greeted with applause, but we suspect there are still a lot of ‘Mary, Mary’ fans shaking their heads.

You can watch the moment below:

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump. A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

