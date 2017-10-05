Chargers Might Be Moving Again

If the rumors are true, the struggling L.A. Chargers might be moving back to San Diego. Last Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia’s Eagles wasn’t close to being sold out and the people on the Eagle sideline felt like a home game. Well that can’t be good. If you think that’s an exaggeration, check out the Eagle side of the stadium.

On a conference call, NFL VP of communications, Joe Lockhart was asked about the possible move, according to USA Today, he said “The only place I’ve heard that, is that I’ve seen it on the internet. There are no discussions of returning to San Diego from the league or from the club.” Sure…ya’ll aren’t talking about it. Well it’s just 4 weeks in, we’ll see if stuff turns around. But if it doesn’t soon, they might become the San Diego Chargers again! Never did understand why they moved? Would LA really support 2 NFL teams, 2 NBA teams, and 2 MLB teams. Hummmm

