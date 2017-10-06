Update: Cam Newton Apologizes For Comments After Losing Endorsement

Update: Cam Newton issues an apology
Yesterday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a comment about women reporters that has caused him to lose a lucrative endorsement.
The reporter Newton was addressing, Jourdan Rodrigue, later tweeted about the incident.
The company Dannon has said that they will be ending their relationship with Newton as a result of his comments.
Response to the Cam Newton has been mixed.
7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017
8 photos Launch gallery
7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017
1.1 of 8
2. Michelle Obama Headlines Conference For Women 20172 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours