Update: Cam Newton Apologizes For Comments After Losing Endorsement

Karen Clark
Carolina Panthers v Washington Redskins

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Update: Cam Newton issues an apology

Yesterday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a comment about women reporters that has caused him to lose a lucrative endorsement.

 

#PressPlay #CamNewton says "it's funny to hear a female talk about routes". Thoughts 🤔

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

 

The reporter Newton was addressing, Jourdan Rodrigue, later tweeted about the incident.

The company Dannon has said that they will be ending their relationship with Newton as a result of his comments.

 

 

Response to the Cam Newton  has been mixed.

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

The former First Lady headlined this year's Conference For Women 2017 in Philadelphia and dropped some insightful gems.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos