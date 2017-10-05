Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again

Someone from Tyrese's PR team needs to shut down his social media for a while.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Sigh. It seems like every week Tyrese gets on social media and puts his foot in his mouth, while making a fool of himself at the same time. Impulse control is clearly one of his issues and lately he can’t seem to control himself when it comes to attacking Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

'Black Nativity' New York Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty


Fast & Furious co-stars Tyrese and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson have had their issues in the past, however as The Rock has attempted to repair the rift numerous times, Tyrese just can’t (or won’t) let it go. Social media ranting should be listed on Tyrese’s resume at this point because he has turned it into a full-time job.

Whether it’s calling out his co-stars, his ex-wife, black women or former group members, Tyrese spends a large amount of time calling others out, especially for someone who is supposed to be so busy. His latest attack on The Rock comes on the heels that a 9th installment of Fast & Furious has been greenlit for a 2020 release. Instead of celebrating the arrival of the new film, Tyrese took to his Instagram to shade The Rock…making himself look incredibly petty in the process.

You can take a look at Tyrese’s IG post BELOW:

 

Earlier this week it was reported that The Rock tried to reach out to Tyrese privately, but was shut down by him because he emailed instead of called and Tyrese once again took to IG to let everyone know about it. At this point, someone from his PR team needs to step in and either heavily monitor his social media or shut it down for a while because it’s getting increasingly out of hand. With every social media rant, he’s damaging what’s left of his brand and image.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter

Keri Hilson Shows Off Her Natural Hair In Stripped Down Photo Shoot

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 10 hours ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 11 hours ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 14 hours ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 17 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 18 hours ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 19 hours ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 22 hours ago
10.06.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 23 hours ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Rants On Instagram About The Rock…Again
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
Las Vegas Shooting Hero Reunited With Officer Who…
 23 hours ago
10.06.17
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The…
 24 hours ago
10.05.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Photos