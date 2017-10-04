Entertainment News
Black Ballerinas Open Show During Paris Fashion Week

Karen Clark
USA, Florida, Jupiter, Young women dancing in dance studio

Source: Daniel Grill / Getty

The hiplet ballerinas were showing off their moves during the opening of the Moncler during Paris Fashion Week. Hiplet is a combination of hip-hop moves with ballet.

 

 

Photos