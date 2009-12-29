CLOSE
Mother And Son Laid To Rest

A memorial service will be held Tuesday for Erin Brett Lindsay-Calkins, 26, and her 5-year-old son, Nicholas Lindsay, who were killed in a train-car collision last week at Southern Drive and Mount Willing Road in Efland.

The service will be held 11 a.m. at United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, the mother’s 4-month-old daughter, Aven Brooke Lindsay-Calkins, has been released from UNC Hospitals, according to hospital spokesman Clinton Colmenares.

