Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask 79-Year-Old Actresses About Her Plastic Surgery

Oh, Megyn.

When you’re making between $15 and $20 million a year working with NBC, you should know not to ask 79-year-old Jane Fonda if she looks so good because she had plastic surgery. But we guess Megyn didn’t know you don’t ask those types of questions.

Megyn Kelly did not please Jane Fonda today…. pic.twitter.com/8IofVdsieF — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 27, 2017

Smh.

