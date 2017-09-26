4 Local, Black, Female Police Chiefs Featured On Today!

In case you missed the memo, the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville and Fayetteville all have police chiefs who are Black women. In total, North Carolina boasts six Black women who hold the title. The chiefs local to our area were featured this morning on Megyn Kelly Today.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark