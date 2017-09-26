National
Home > National

4 Local, Black, Female Police Chiefs Featured On Today!

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Raleigh North Carolina

Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty

In case you missed the memo, the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville and Fayetteville all have police chiefs who are Black women. In total, North Carolina boasts six Black women who hold the title. The chiefs local to our area were featured this morning on Megyn Kelly Today.

 

The Serena Slay: The Tennis Champ’s Sexiest IG Photos

11 photos Launch gallery

The Serena Slay: The Tennis Champ’s Sexiest IG Photos

Continue reading 4 Local, Black, Female Police Chiefs Featured On Today!

The Serena Slay: The Tennis Champ’s Sexiest IG Photos

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Black police , C.J. Davis , Cassandra Deck-Brown , Gina Hawkins , Megyn Kelly , Patrice Andrews , today , women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 21 hours ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
49 & Fine: Will Smith’s Best Suited Red…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Italy - Amfar's Inaugural Milan Fashion Week Event - Arrivals
Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 5 days ago
09.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos