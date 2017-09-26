Is Kneeling Enough — Should NFL Players Boycott? [POLL]

In the wake of Donald Trump‘s comments about NFL owners firing any players who take a knee — the country has had a polarizing reaction. Many side with Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem to silently protest racial disparity and police brutality, while others feel that it’s disrespectful to the country and the soldiers who fought for our country.
There are also those who feel that kneeling just isn’t enough. They believe that the players — majority black — should Boycott until Kaepernick is hired by a team, and that viewers should stop watching.. so we’ve gotta ask.. Should the players Boycott the NFL?
