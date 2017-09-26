Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a Side-Piece?

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Wendy Williams is denying reports that her husband Kevin Hunter, has a chick on the side and having an affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson. According to DailyMail, its rumored the two have been hooking up for at least a decade, and that Hunter moved her into a $765,000 home within minutes from the home he shares with Williams and their son Kevin Jr. Is Kevin Sr. living a double life?

One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.

Williams is expected to address the issue on her show on Tuesday. Will the allegations of infidelity be her Hot Topic today?

Must Read:

Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Controversy Speaks Out: “I Am Not An Extortionist”
Report: Bambi & Lil Scrappy Got Married

husband , Kevin , side piece , Wendy Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a Side-Piece?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 2 hours ago
09.26.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 21 hours ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
49 & Fine: Will Smith’s Best Suited Red…
 1 day ago
09.25.17
The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Italy - Amfar's Inaugural Milan Fashion Week Event - Arrivals
Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 5 days ago
09.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos