How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a Side-Piece?

Wendy Williams is denying reports that her husband Kevin Hunter, has a chick on the side and having an affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson. According to DailyMail, its rumored the two have been hooking up for at least a decade, and that Hunter moved her into a $765,000 home within minutes from the home he shares with Williams and their son Kevin Jr. Is Kevin Sr. living a double life?
One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend but there is no ‘there’ there.
Williams is expected to address the issue on her show on Tuesday. Will the allegations of infidelity be her Hot Topic today?
