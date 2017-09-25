Morning Minute: Stop Standing And Start Kneeling!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/25/17- Players in the NFL protested during the national anthem this weekend by kneeling, putting the Black power fist up and some teams not even coming out. But there were teams who just locked arms. Trump loved that, so Chris is asking Black players to ask their white teammates to join you in taking a knee because we have to do more than Tom Brady!

16 #Patriots took a knee during the anthem.

Tom Brady and others lock arms. pic.twitter.com/UCnTA0kyyJ — Boston Hype (@BostonHype) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: