Morning Minute: Stop Standing And Start Kneeling!

Foxy NC staff
09/25/17- Players in the NFL protested during the national anthem this weekend by kneeling, putting the Black power fist up and some teams not even coming out. But there were teams who just locked arms. Trump loved that, so Chris is asking Black players to ask their white teammates to join you in taking a knee because we have to do more than Tom Brady!

Photos