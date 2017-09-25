Sportscaster Bob Costas Gives His Take On Patriotism

Sportscaster Bob Costas got all up in Trump’s crawl space for his comments about NFL players who don’t stand for the national anthem.

“Patriotism comes in many forms.”

Costas gave his perspective on the NFL protests this past weekend, and defending former quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s right to kneel during the national anthem in protest of the treatment of black people by police officers.

courtesy CNN

