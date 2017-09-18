Entertainment News
Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t Want To Cheat?

Karen Clark
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Just last year, Kevin Hart chatted with The Breakfast Club about cheating and why it was something he didn’t want to do.

Read More: Kevin Hart Issues Emotional Apology To His Wife and Kids: 'I Made a Bad Error In Judgement'

 

#PressPlay #KevinHart was recently asked if he would cheat on his "Rib" when he stopped by the #BreakfastClub 👀

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

 

What Black Women Need To Know About Lupus

10 photos Launch gallery

What Black Women Need To Know About Lupus

Continue reading Remember When Kevin Hart Explained Why He Didn’t Want To Cheat?

What Black Women Need To Know About Lupus

[caption id="attachment_2957708" align="alignleft" width="782"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] K. Michelle recently shared on Twitter that she was diagnosed with lupus, which the singer says “devastated” her. But what exactly is lupus? What does it look like and what puts you at risk? Better yet: How does this disease specifically affect Black women? No worries: We got you! Here’s what you need to know now.

 

Photos