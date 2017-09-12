Stephen Hightower Is Dedicated To Getting More Black Youth In National Parks

From a janitor to oil tycoon Stephen Hightower is one of the most successful Black men ever. As the President and CEO of Hightower Petroleum Co. he is dedicated to his work.
Hightower explained what his company does, saying, “We deliver gasoline and diesel to places like Kroger, General Motors, and FedEx. These are the folk who are really responding to the disasters. We get busy at times like this. We are part of the first responders. When the electricity goes down people rely on diesel.”
The Hightower Family Foundation and the National Park Foundation launched the “1 Million African-American Youth In A Park” initiative.
“I go to national parks and there are virtually no African-Americans in the parks, I asked myself why. I’ve done my research and African-Americans weren’t allowed to go to these parks back in the day so there has been a lack of exposure. How do we change that exposure? We are looking to get 1 million youth in there to not only expose them to the beauty but to jobs and opportunities to the national park service,” explained Hightower.
