Inside Her Story: The Importance Of Self-Care From The Inside Out

Foxy NC staff
Being a Black woman is challenging in any day and age, especially today which is why self-care is so important.

Marilyn Coats is a 20 year Spa veteran and certified in self-care and holistic care and knows all about taking care of yourself.

On facials being a huge help Coats explained, “A lot of people do have the idea in their heads that it’s just about the skin. Beyond the products, it’s just that you leave feeling rejuvenated and restored. It can help you to cope better with stress.”

Coats has specialized and focused on women of color saying, “I’ve spent many years professionally training many people and I have found that there were still a lot of people that weren’t really clear on how to deal with skin of color. They were a little leery.”

