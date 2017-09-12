TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Little Known Black History Fact: Rosalind Brewer

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Rosalind Brewer must be used to shattering barriers, doing so again last week when Starbucks named her its latest COO. She becomes the coffee giant’s first woman and Black person to hold the post.

Brewer, a native of Detroit, Michigan, attended Spelman College, earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She then entered the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania for its advanced management course. Brewer began her career as a chemist for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, moving into business management in 2004.

This led to a position with Wal-Mart as part of its executive branch where she eventually oversaw all of the company’s East Coast operations. In 2012, Brewer was named CEO and president of Sam’s Club, making her the first Black person and woman to hold such a position for a Wal-Mart division. During her tenure at Sam’s Club, Brewer advocated for diversity which angered some to the point of staging boycott.

Brewer stepped down from Sam’s Club at the top of the year. After leaving the company, she joined Starbucks’ board of directors and last week, the company placed her in the chief operating officer role.

Brewer, a married mom of two, is slated to begin her new position this October.

PHOTO: CBS Screen shot

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Rosalind Brewer

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett & Courtney B.…
 12 hours ago
09.11.17
INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics
 13 hours ago
09.11.17
Around One World Trade Center in New York City
Remembering 9/11
 15 hours ago
09.11.17
New Music: Charlie Wilson “Chills”
 16 hours ago
09.11.17
Philipp Plein - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Teyana Taylor Should Close Every Single Fashion Show…
 16 hours ago
09.11.17
Tiara on black background
Miss Texas Had Strong Feelings About Trump’s Comments…
 16 hours ago
09.11.17
Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win
 17 hours ago
09.11.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: The Season Ends With Hella Growth,…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
 1 day ago
09.11.17
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And…
 1 day ago
09.11.17
Janet Jackson Breaks Down In Tears Onstage Performing…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Sommore Came For Cardi B On Instagram, Got…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
Actress Yvonne Orji Sits Down With HB To…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
#BlackExcellence: Spike Lee And Jordan Peele Will Join…
 2 days ago
09.11.17
BMM 2016
Photos