Why Reporters Are Risking Life-Threatening Winds Explained – Kinda

bvick
As we’ve been watching what’s happening in Florida with Hurricane (now Tropical Storm) Irma and what Hurricane Harvey have been doing, we’ve all wondered about the reporters who are in the middle of it. Why?

The huffington Post posted an article about why reporters risk their lives to report on storms. Most of the reporters said they do it so that viewers know how dangerous it is outside. Saturday, CNN’s Kyung Lah was nearly struck by a falling street sign said on air, “If I didn’t have this steel railing, I’d be flying.” CBS 4 News reporter, Ted Scouten suggested that reporting from the scene is a risky but essential task. Is it really?

Criticizing journalist, President Trump gave praise to the U.S. Coast Guard for “going into winds that the media would not go into” to rescue people affected by the storm. But there are videos of reporters helping to rescue people and risking their lives to show what’s happening during the storm.

The question really is, do you watch the news more to see reporters in the middle of a storm than if they watch it from a safe distance? Does our desire for action and violence over shadow safety? Hummm…

