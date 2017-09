Congrats: Ava DuVernay’s Creative Arts Emmy Win

Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th” was a big winner at the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys. 13th was nominated for eight awards, and won four in the categories of Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Writing for Nonfiction Programs, Outstanding Documentary Design, and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “The Letter to the Free,” performed by Common, Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins. For a full list of Saturday’s winners CLICK HERE

Congratulations, Ava! Well deserved!

DuVernay was one of many winners who made pleas in the media to use their power to speak out on urgent issues, from criminal justice and prison reform to climate change.

“Our voices are stronger than those that try to silence us.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: