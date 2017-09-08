Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty And Everyone Is Losing It Because It Includes All Skin Colors

Yesterday, Rihanna launched her long-awaited makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The line launched in 17 countries! Immediately, people realized that there was something different about her approach.
The line will apparently include shades for all skin colors…not just a few.
Just LOOK at all these different shades of women!
The line can be purchased on Fenty Beauty’s website and Sephora.
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
10 photos Launch gallery
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
1.1 of 10
2. Gucci Mane Live in Concert2 of 10
3. Gucci Mane ‘Woptober’ Album Release Party3 of 10
4. Woptober Fest4 of 10
5. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane5 of 10
6. 2017 BET Awards – Arrivals6 of 10
7. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage7 of 10
8. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage8 of 10
9. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet9 of 10
10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours