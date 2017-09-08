Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty And Everyone Is Losing It Because It Includes All Skin Colors

Yesterday, Rihanna launched her long-awaited makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The line launched in 17 countries! Immediately, people realized that there was something different about her approach.

CHILI MANGO. TROPHY WIFE. YACHT LIFE. CONFETTI. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #shadenames A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

The line will apparently include shades for all skin colors…not just a few.

Everyone needs to hear @rihanna talk about why creating inclusive makeup shades is so important. @fentybeauty 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/kdzETuhTrQ — Cat Quinn (@catquinn) September 8, 2017

fenty beauty website is amazing bc you can pick foundation shade based on pix of actual people wearing it on their FACE, not just a bottle pic.twitter.com/GECPMDwl3C — michelle kim (@meeshkakim) September 8, 2017

Just LOOK at all these different shades of women!

We stole the keys to @Sephora in #TimesSquare! Celebrate the launch of @fentybeauty with me at MIDNIGHT tonight! 1500 Broadway. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

The darkest shades from Fenty Beauty. And the woman has almost 30 shades of brown. 😩😊 pic.twitter.com/HFj0kNUrsv — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) September 8, 2017

*blesses the TL of rihanna talking about Fenty Beauty which is about to shake the beauty industry and collect our coins* pic.twitter.com/4tMmgTy0iF — 🍒 (@workbyfenty) September 8, 2017

how I sleep at night knowing that rihanna has taken control of the beauty industry pic.twitter.com/d7aJgsfBZV — skunty ras skunt (@yunghawtebony) September 8, 2017

Foundation for all. 40 shades. What's yours? #fentybeauty A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

The line can be purchased on Fenty Beauty’s website and Sephora.

