Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty And Everyone Is Losing It Because It Includes All Skin Colors

Karen Clark
Rihanna at the Elysee Palace

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Yesterday, Rihanna launched her long-awaited makeup line, Fenty Beauty. The line launched in 17 countries! Immediately, people realized that there was something different about her approach.

 

CHILI MANGO. TROPHY WIFE. YACHT LIFE. CONFETTI. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty #shadenames

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

 

The line will apparently include shades for all skin colors…not just a few.

 

Just LOOK at all these different shades of women!

Foundation for all. 40 shades. What's yours? #fentybeauty

A post shared by Fenty Beauty By Rihanna (@fentybeauty) on

 

The line can be purchased on Fenty Beauty’s website and Sephora.

 

Since Gucci's release from jail, the couple has been spotted happy, healthy and ready to take on the next chapter of life.

 

Photos