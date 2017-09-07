Janet Jackson Plans To Perform In Houston And Visit Hurricane Victims In Shelters

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week showing his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. The designer revived the 80's giving us sharp shoulders, bold hues, and revived all over ruching. Notable Black models walked in the show, including Selena Forrest and Lineisy Montero. Binx Walton opened and closed the show while Pat McGrath was on makeup. Get into all the best looks from the runway. Tell us in the comments which one is your fave!