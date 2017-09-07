Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Plans To Perform In Houston And Visit Hurricane Victims In Shelters

Karen Clark
JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY

Source: Eric Robert / Getty

Janet Jackson’s State Of The World tour kicks off tonight in Louisiana. The tour is scheduled to move on to Texas from there. Janet posted a video on Instagram promising to not only still perform in Houston, but to visit people in shelters and do something nice for the hurricane victims.

 

Tom Ford - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

BEST IN SHOW: Tom Ford SS18 Collection Is Filled With Pretty Pinks, Power Shoulders, and Punchy Colors

Tom Ford kicked off New York Fashion Week showing his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. The designer revived the 80's giving us sharp shoulders, bold hues, and revived all over ruching. Notable Black models walked in the show, including Selena Forrest and Lineisy Montero. Binx Walton opened and closed the show while Pat McGrath was on makeup. Get into all the best looks from the runway. Tell us in the comments which one is your fave! 

 

Photos