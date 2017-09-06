Entertainment News
Update: Kandi And Todd’s Restaurant Scored C-Rating From Health Inspector…But Now They’ve Fixed Things!

Karen Clark
Update:

According to blogger Love B. Scott, things have turned around at Kandi’s restaurant. While the restaurant originally scored a C rating, things have improved and now the restaurant has an A!

According to Kandi, “Our score is an A. Yes, it was a C for like three days, but for minor things like, someone in the kitchen didn’t have their hair net on — or we ran out of paper towels by the sink. We immediately corrected those things and our score returned to an A.”

Earlier:

While customers have raved about the food at the restaurant owned by Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, the Georgia Health Department isn’t a current fan.

A report from the August 24th inspection of the Old Lady Gang Eatery scored a C-rating from the health inspector. There were 7 violations including:

-Soil buildup in the ice bin

-Lack of soap or paper towels at a handwashing sink

-Employees without hair restraints

-Foods not being stored at the proper temperature.

 

 

 

See the full report here.

