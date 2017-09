WATCH: Comedian Calls Out Tyra Banks’s ‘Big Forehead’ on ‘AGT’

America’s Got Talent comedian Preacher Lawson started writing jokes at the age of 16. All his efforts paid off when he hit one out of the park. During his comedy set, Lawson talked about adopting at least one kid, but wanting biological children. He joked that he and his ex couldn’t have any because she has a huge forehead.

You’re not going to have my kid looks like Jimmy Neutron. Don’t get me wrong, I still love Tyra.

Banks was a great sport about it and created a Twitter hashtag for her friends with large foreheads: #ForeheadCrew.

#ForeheadCrew y'all RETWEET this now to support my forehead and all the big foreheaded ladies! — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 6, 2017

Check out his performance below!



