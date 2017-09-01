Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief… Some Of The Money Goes To Beyonce’s Pastor And Joel Osteen

Tyler Perry wants people to know that all charitable dollars don’t always get to the victims. So, he only wants to give money to charities and individuals that he trusts…that includes Beyonce’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus, and Joel Osteen.

