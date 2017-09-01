National
Home > National

Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief… Some Of The Money Goes To Beyonce’s Pastor And Joel Osteen

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Tyler Perry wants people to know that all charitable dollars don’t always get to the victims. So, he only wants to give money to charities and individuals that he trusts…that includes Beyonce’s pastor, Rudy Rasmus, and Joel Osteen.

Read More: Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s Already Helping, But Without The Publicity

 

 

Read More: Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/26-09/01)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/26-09/01)

Continue reading Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief… Some Of The Money Goes To Beyonce’s Pastor And Joel Osteen

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/26-09/01)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Beyonce , Hurricane Harvey , Joel Osteen , Tyler Perry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Drops Out Of Dancing With The…
 5 hours ago
09.01.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Tyler Perry Gives $1 Million To Hurricane Relief……
 6 hours ago
09.01.17
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 16 hours ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 17 hours ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 22 hours ago
09.01.17
This Fine A**Suited & Booted Lawyer Is Setting…
 23 hours ago
09.01.17
The Only Guide You’ll Need For The Made…
 23 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Yet To…
 23 hours ago
09.01.17
Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Mom Hilariously Gets Revenge On College Student Daughter…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
L.A. Officially Votes To Replace Columbus Day With…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No…
 1 day ago
09.01.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
BMM 2016
Photos