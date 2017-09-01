National
Home > National

Nurse Tells Police She Can’t Take Blood From Patient Without A Warrant, So They Assault And Arrest Her

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Medical Lab technician hold sample blood for testing

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Alex Wubbels, a nurse and former Olympic athlete in Salt Lake City, was doing her job when she was forcibly arrested by a police officer who was attempting to get a sample of a patient’s blood. The nurse explained to the police officer that the hospital’s policy stated that she couldn’t draw blood from an unconcious patient unless the patient was under arrest or the police had a warrant. The police had neither.

 

This incident occurred this past July. According to the The Salt Lake Tribune:

The patient had been a driver in an earlier truck crash, and was badly burned and comatose at the hospital. Vials of his blood were needed as part of the investigation to determine whether the patient had illicit substances in his system at the time of the crash.

The nurse was later released and no charges were filed against her. Wubbels was an Alpine skier in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics.

 

Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic

16 photos Launch gallery

Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic

Continue reading Nurse Tells Police She Can’t Take Blood From Patient Without A Warrant, So They Assault And Arrest Her

Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic

From Iman to his sister Janet, these sirens made Jackson's music videos legendary.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

 

Alex Wubbels , blood , Nurse , police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Smith Introduced Jada Pinkett To The ‘Grapefruit’…
 11 hours ago
09.01.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 12 hours ago
09.01.17
Just Messy! Laura Govan Says She And Sister…
 17 hours ago
09.01.17
This Fine A**Suited & Booted Lawyer Is Setting…
 18 hours ago
09.01.17
The Only Guide You’ll Need For The Made…
 18 hours ago
09.01.17
Safaree Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Yet To…
 18 hours ago
09.01.17
Is It Wrong For Kevin Hart To Publicly…
 22 hours ago
09.01.17
Mom Hilariously Gets Revenge On College Student Daughter…
 23 hours ago
09.01.17
L.A. Officially Votes To Replace Columbus Day With…
 23 hours ago
09.01.17
Bae Watch: The Best Shows To Watch With…
 24 hours ago
08.31.17
Torrei Hart Reveals She & Eniko Are No…
 24 hours ago
09.01.17
Jamie Foxx To Head Star-Studded Telethon For Hurricane…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Michael Jackson Performs Live In Rotterdam
Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Released 30 Years Ago…
 1 day ago
08.31.17
Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows
 2 days ago
08.31.17
BMM 2016
Photos