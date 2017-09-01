Nurse Tells Police She Can’t Take Blood From Patient Without A Warrant, So They Assault And Arrest Her

Alex Wubbels, a nurse and former Olympic athlete in Salt Lake City, was doing her job when she was forcibly arrested by a police officer who was attempting to get a sample of a patient’s blood. The nurse explained to the police officer that the hospital’s policy stated that she couldn’t draw blood from an unconcious patient unless the patient was under arrest or the police had a warrant. The police had neither.
This incident occurred this past July. According to the The Salt Lake Tribune:
The patient had been a driver in an earlier truck crash, and was badly burned and comatose at the hospital. Vials of his blood were needed as part of the investigation to determine whether the patient had illicit substances in his system at the time of the crash.
The nurse was later released and no charges were filed against her. Wubbels was an Alpine skier in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics.
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music Videos Iconic
1. Ola Ray1 of 16
2. Michael Jackson & Ola Ray2 of 16
3. Ola Ray3 of 16
4. Tatiana Thumbtzen4 of 16
5. Tatiana Thumbtzen5 of 16
6. Michael Jackson & Tatiana Thumbtzen6 of 16
7. Iman7 of 16
8. Iman8 of 16
9. Michael Jackson, Iman, Eddie Murphy & John Singleton9 of 16
10. Naomi Campbell10 of 16
11. Michael Jackson & Naomi Campbell11 of 16
12. Michael Jackson & Naomi Campbell12 of 16
13. Janet Jackson13 of 16
14. Michael & Janet Jackson14 of 16
15. Michael & Janet Jackson15 of 16
16. Michael & Janet Jackson16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark