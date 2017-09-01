Nurse Tells Police She Can’t Take Blood From Patient Without A Warrant, So They Assault And Arrest Her

Alex Wubbels, a nurse and former Olympic athlete in Salt Lake City, was doing her job when she was forcibly arrested by a police officer who was attempting to get a sample of a patient’s blood. The nurse explained to the police officer that the hospital’s policy stated that she couldn’t draw blood from an unconcious patient unless the patient was under arrest or the police had a warrant. The police had neither.

SHAME on the Salt Lake City Police Department for arresting and assaulting this nurse. She was following policy to protect her patient. pic.twitter.com/2649WjTbwv — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) September 1, 2017

This incident occurred this past July. According to the The Salt Lake Tribune:

The patient had been a driver in an earlier truck crash, and was badly burned and comatose at the hospital. Vials of his blood were needed as part of the investigation to determine whether the patient had illicit substances in his system at the time of the crash.

The nurse was later released and no charges were filed against her. Wubbels was an Alpine skier in the 1998 and 2002 Winter Olympics.

