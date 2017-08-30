Entertainment News
Regina King Reveals Her Work Role Models

Jodi Berry
FYC Event For ABC's 'American Crime' - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Regina King is one busy lady in Hollywood, she’s known for her role as Brenda Jenkins on the NBC sitcom 227, you’ve seen her in numerous movies, television shows such as “American Crime Story”. The two-time Emmy winner has built an impressive resume, her credits include directing episodes of ABC’s “Scandal” and “The Catch,” BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” FOX’s “Pitch,” and OWN’s “Greenleaf.” She’s about to embark on another project directing NBC’s hit show “This Is Us”.

Regina reveals the role models who’ve made her the person she is today, and talks about the characters she’s portrayed in her career.

