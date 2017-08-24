Just Trifling! 4-Year-Old Duct Taped To Chair While At Daycare, Teacher Snapchats Photos

,

When parents drop their children off to school, they are expecting that teachers will keep their babies safe and treat them with respect. Sadlythis isn’t always the case.

This a hard lesson two Missouri parents had to learn recently when the Department of Children and Family Services showed them a Snapchat picture of their 4-year-old daughter being duct taped to a chair while she was at daycare. The school is currently under investigation.

The little girl’s mother told WBRC News that she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I’m looking at a picture of my daughter duct-taped to a chair, and her facial expression, I can just imagine how she felt,” Elysha Brooks told the news station.

Brooks believes this awful picture was most likely taken when her daughter was attending Little Learners of Florissant Daycare in Florissant, Missouri. She also claims that daycare officials never told her about the incident or the pending investigation.

The child’s father says he won’t be satisfied until the school is shut down for good.

“I won’t be happy until that day care is shut down, for one, and whoever did this to my child, whoever it is, either – it’s not an either – she needs to be in jail,” Christian Evans told WBRC.

He added: “Seeing your child duct-taped to a chair, seeing the anxiety, seeing how scared your kid is, knowing for one that you’re not there to protect them and knowing for two that you have people around that would stoop to that level to hurt your child puts you in a crazy mind state.”

While the school has stayed mum about the incident, Brooks still has PLENTY to say, including sending this serious warning to parents whose children are enrolled in daycare: “Double check on these daycares before you go to them because I thought my daughter was safe.”

