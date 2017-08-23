Lifestyle
Are People Born in September Smarter?

There is a theory that kids born in September are very smart. No really. According to a reach study by University of Toronto, Northwestern University and the University of Florida, children born in September do very well in school. Why? Well, partly because most states the enrollment cut off is near the beginning of September, so if the child are born after September 1st, they have to wait a full year before starting kindergarten which means that they are older and more mature. August babies are the youngest and less mature.

The researchers also found out that September kids are more likely to go to college and not go to jail for committing a juvenile crime. Wow. So if you are trying to get pregnant, you want to have your baby in September! But this study doesn’t include important things like parenting, but that’s another conversation.

