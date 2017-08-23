Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Police Officer Slaps 14-Year-Old Suspect And Legally Gets Away With It

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Caution Tape

Source: Richard Williams Photography / Getty


A San Antonio police officer is in the clear after slapping a 14-year-old across the face during an altercation, My San Antonio reports.

Officer Gary Tuli was caught on camera using force against a minor on May 20th in the parking lot of the Crown Palace Event Center in San Antonio.

After the altercation went viral, a local news source requested the use-of-force report, body camera footage and dash cam video of the incident, invoking the state open records law.

Gary Tuli’s police department ruled that the officer was justified in using force. The report states Tuli used de-esclation techniques and verbally tried to stop the suspect before using force.

Department policy states: “If circumstances allow, officers should attempt to de-escalate tense situations through ‘advisements, warnings, verbal persuasion, and other tactics’ to reduce the need for force.”

The report also noted that she was not inured, contrary to her lawyer’s account of her condition.

The teen was arrested and taken to Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center but was later released because she had no prior history of violence.

SOURCE: My San Antonio 

RELATED LINKS

Nashville Police Seek Help In Solving Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Dashcam Shows Police Searching Black Woman’s Vagina For Eleven Minutes

Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In Several Cases

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Police Officer Slaps 14-Year-Old Suspect And Legally Gets Away With It

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Girl Bye: Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More…
 11 hours ago
08.24.17
‘Bachelorette’ Reject DeMario Says He Always Knew Rachel…
 12 hours ago
08.24.17
Internet Preacher Marcus Rogers Announces Divorce Amid ‘Losing’…
 12 hours ago
08.24.17
Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
Boy Bye! Charles Barkley Says Black Folks Need…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As…
 17 hours ago
08.24.17
Omari Hardwick’s Wife Posts Instagram Video, Gets Ridiculed
 21 hours ago
08.24.17
Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode…
 22 hours ago
08.23.17
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris…
 23 hours ago
08.23.17
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Italians Confuse Samuel L. Jackson & Magic Johnson…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Johnson & Johnson To Pay $417 Million To…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
BMM 2016
Photos