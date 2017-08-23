Police Officer Slaps 14-Year-Old Suspect And Legally Gets Away With It

A San Antonio police officer is in the clear after slapping a 14-year-old across the face during an altercation,reports.

Officer Gary Tuli was caught on camera using force against a minor on May 20th in the parking lot of the Crown Palace Event Center in San Antonio.

After the altercation went viral, a local news source requested the use-of-force report, body camera footage and dash cam video of the incident, invoking the state open records law.

Gary Tuli’s police department ruled that the officer was justified in using force. The report states Tuli used de-esclation techniques and verbally tried to stop the suspect before using force.

Department policy states: “If circumstances allow, officers should attempt to de-escalate tense situations through ‘advisements, warnings, verbal persuasion, and other tactics’ to reduce the need for force.”

The report also noted that she was not inured, contrary to her lawyer’s account of her condition.

The teen was arrested and taken to Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center but was later released because she had no prior history of violence.

SOURCE: My San Antonio

RELATED LINKS

Nashville Police Seek Help In Solving Murder Of 12-Year-Old Girl

Dashcam Shows Police Searching Black Woman’s Vagina For Eleven Minutes

Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In Several Cases

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: