GET THE LOOK: Tarji P. Henson’s Fresh ‘Fro

Hello Beautiful Staff



She’s been making heads turn lately for all the right reasons! Actress Taraji P. Henson recently shared her new tresses with the world while hosting BET’s 2017 Black Girls Rock Awards. The fresh and natural look definitely suits Taraji as she sports her auburn colored cropped display of curls that is definitely a go-to style!

Interested in having this stylish look for yourself? It’s possible, of course, and it’s a matter of moisturizing and mastering a good twist-out technique. Hair stylist Tym Wallace shares tips on how to achieve this look while pointing the importance of making an inspiring impression.

First, cleanse your hair while locking in moisture with Dove’s Absolute Curls Shampoo and Conditioner. Right after washing and conditioning, follow up with a good leave-in conditioner.

He states, “My inspiration for Taraji’s red carpet look was what every Black little girl is born with – curly, kinky, wavy hair. I wanted to show them how beautiful it is to have natural hair, and still be inspired and empowered to BE a Black Girl who can and will Rock.”

2. Next, section the hair into twists, and dry. Follow up with re-doing the twists quickly and then loosen them from the root to create a full, voluminous look.

3. Keep the style in place with Dove’s Style and Care Flexible Hold Hairspray.

4. Achieving the style is not time-consuming, and produces beautiful results! Make this your next go-to style and be fierce!

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Get Taraji P. Henson’s Old Hollywood Style Tresses From The 2017 Oscars

GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Upscale Undercut Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards

GET THE LOOK: Choose The Right Weave For You With Mayvenn Hair Extensions