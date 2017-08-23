Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Make…Twitter Had Some Thoughts

Comedian Amy Schumer wants to make the same amount of money as comedian legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Yeah. Really.

Apparently, Schumer has a comedy special deal with Netflix that earned her about $11 million. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle also have deals with Netflix that garnered them about $20 million per special. Rock is signed on to do two specials. Chappelle is committed to three specials.

When Schumer heard about the deals that Rock and Chappelle were getting, her team asked for more money from Netflix.

Amy Schumer: I deserve to be paid the same as Chris Rock & Dave Chapelle because I'm just as funny Everyone Else: pic.twitter.com/7it3ApBmf2 — Blerds Online (@BlerdsOnline) August 23, 2017

Why is Amy Schumer comparing herself to Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle? She's not on their level pic.twitter.com/CZsw249mLs — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) August 22, 2017

Me when I heard Amy Schumer wanted Netflix to pay her as much as Chappelle and C. Rock pic.twitter.com/XYXG0UHUA1 — Brian Gregory (@bjgregory1) August 23, 2017

Amy Schumer comparing herself to Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle is the funniest thing she's ever done in her entire existence — Ra's Al Gullah (@skellingtun) August 22, 2017

I'm truly cackling at the audacity of Amy Schumer thinking she deserved the same pay as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle like GIRL WHUT???!!! — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) August 23, 2017

