Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Make…Twitter Had Some Thoughts

Karen Clark
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London

Source: Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Getty

Comedian Amy Schumer wants to make the same amount of money as comedian legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle.

Yeah. Really.

Apparently, Schumer has a comedy special deal with Netflix that earned her about $11 million. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle also have deals with Netflix that garnered them about $20 million per special. Rock is signed on to do two specials. Chappelle is committed to three specials.

When Schumer heard about the deals that Rock and Chappelle were getting, her team asked for more money from Netflix.

 

 

BMM 2016
Photos