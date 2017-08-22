Secret Service Can’t Afford To Pay Agents To Guard Trump

Secret Service Can’t Afford To Pay Agents To Guard Trump

Protecting the president's family, golfing, and vacations is costing taxpayers millions.

Foxy NC staff
The Secret Service can’t afford to pay agents to protect Donald Trump and his family.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles said that over 1,000 agents have reached the “federally mandated caps for salary and overtime allowances that were meant to last the entire year.” As this protection is required by law, Alles said he has “no flexibility” in addressing the wages the U.S. should be paying our secret service members.

Seven months into his administration, Trump has traveled almost every weekend to one of his properties. Often critical of any vacation time President Barack Obama took, Trump has now taken more than three times as many holidays as Obama in the same time span. There’s even a “Trump Golf Count” page that tracks how many times the he has visited a gold club since his inauguration, and how much it is costing taxpayers.

The overtime work for Secret Service also include his children and their families, who have gone on business trips and vacations across the country and abroad. During the Obama administration, only 11 people had protection. Under Trump, the number is 42.

