Silent Sam: Possible Rally Planned Around UNC Chapel Hill Confederate Statue

Campus police officers are keeping a close eye on the Silent Sam statue on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill today. Flyers have been seen around UNC – saying
“the first day of Silent Sam’s last semester.” Today is UNC’s first day of classes, and barricades are going up around the Confederate statue as a precaution for a possible rally tonight at 7pm. Silent Sam has been vandalized repeatedly in recent years and other slogans have been spray painted on the statue. UNC-CH Chancellor Carol Folt released a letter to the campus community, saying the rally was being promoted by groups not affiliated with the university.
