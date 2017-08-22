Silent Sam: Possible Rally Planned Around UNC Chapel Hill Confederate Statue

Campus police officers are keeping a close eye on the Silent Sam statue on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill today. Flyers have been seen around UNC – saying “the first day of Silent Sam’s last semester.” Today is UNC’s first day of classes, and barricades are going up around the Confederate statue as a precaution for a possible rally tonight at 7pm. Silent Sam has been vandalized repeatedly in recent years and other slogans have been spray painted on the statue. UNC-CH Chancellor Carol Folt released a letter to the campus community, saying the rally was being promoted by groups not affiliated with the university.

There'll be @UNC police officers standing inside the perimeter surrounding #SilentSam today, blocking access if there's a rally 2day. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/C0oGWike9g — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 22, 2017

Must Read:

HelloBeautiful Hosts Inaugural SpeakHER Town Hall On Black Women & State-Sanctioned Violence

The Ignorance Is Way Too Real: Ex-Trump Rep Says Slavery Was ‘Good History’…Twice

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: