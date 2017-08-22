TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Geek Convention In Caspar, Wyoming

08/22/17- Sybil was so glad she went to see the Solar Eclipse in Caspar, Wyoming. It was definitely a wow moment as grown men and women were crying from being caught up in the moment! Sybil called it a Geek Convention as people wore totality and full eclipse t-shirts all over the place. Sybil’s wish that day was to be able to see the next one in 2024 in Dallas.

