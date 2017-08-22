Fat Mans Corner: Lavell’s Favorite Restaurants

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/22/17- Lavell wants to give shout outs to his favorite places to eat! Any restaurants where the waitresses have cankles, you know it’s a delicious restaurant! Where the buffet is an appetizer you know that’s where it’s at! Where a side of Chili comes with everything then you know you’ve walked into the right place! The list goes on!

