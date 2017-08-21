Powerball Fever: Jackpot Up To 650 Million

There was no grand prize winner in the latest drawing on Saturday, which means one of the nation’s largest lottery jackpot will continue to grow. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $650 million, its he third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. So what are you chances of winning big? The lottery estimates there’s a one in 292 million shot of matching all six winning numbers and a one in 11.68 million chance of matching five of them.

If you win the Powerball jackpot, what’s the first thing you are going to do?

