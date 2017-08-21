Morning Minute: If You Hate People Then You Have A Problem

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/21/17- Chris Paul raps about white supremacist rally in Boston and how they were met with anti-racists protesters. He goes onto rap that if you hate people then you have a serious problem.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: