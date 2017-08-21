TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: If You Hate People Then You Have A Problem

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/21/17- Chris Paul raps about white supremacist rally in Boston and how they were met with anti-racists protesters.  He goes onto rap that if you hate people then you have a serious problem.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Morning Minute: If You Hate People Then You Have A Problem

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Has The Regression We All…
 10 hours ago
08.21.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Will Never Have Peace After…
 10 hours ago
08.21.17
2012 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1
Activist Comedian Dick Gregory Dead At 84 [INTERVIEW]
 23 hours ago
08.21.17
Rest In Power: Comedian, Civil Rights Activist Dick…
 1 day ago
08.20.17
Jay-Z Opens Up About Infamous Fight With Solange!
 2 days ago
08.21.17
Solange Knowles Marries Alan Ferguson - Second Line And After Party
Beyonce And Jay Z Dropped $90 Million On…
 2 days ago
08.19.17
Trey Songz Gets Probation After Flipping Out In…
 3 days ago
08.19.17
REVIEW: ‘Crown Heights’ Is The Black Lives Matter…
 3 days ago
08.19.17
Was Carl Crawford Hosting Molly-Fueled Sex Parties?
 3 days ago
08.19.17
Donald Trump Reportedly Compared His Bi-Racial Ex To…
 3 days ago
08.19.17
Bun B Clashes With Trump Supporter: ‘I’ll F*ck…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
Is Tomi Lahren Dating A Black Man?
 4 days ago
08.18.17
‘Insecure’ Star Amanda Seales To Lady Gaga: ‘Listen…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
FOX News Host Harris Faulkner Defends Trump, Says…
 4 days ago
08.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos