Bill’s Got Beef: Evelyn Give The Ring Back. You Don’t Need It!

08/16/17- Evelyn Lozada has hit every league with her lovers, the NFL, NBA and now baseball! She’s been packing the dough for a minute! Bill thinks that legally the ring should go back to Carl Crawford. However, she wants to keep it for their kids. In the words of Tommy from Power, “I’m telling you she’s just trying to get paid, Tasha!”

