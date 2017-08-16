Ed Gordon Was All Up In The NABJ Panel With Omarosa Manigault

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Gordon moderated a panel over the weekend at the National Association Of Black Journalist conference that turned into a heated argument between him and Omarosa Manigault.

The panel was supposed to be talking about policing in the nation and what could be done better. The morning of the panel, Gordon said he was told that, “no questions were off limits.”

When he began asking questions about the administration, Manigault got defensive and began deflecting the questions. A tactic that Gordon says,”is exactly what Trump is doing. Causing a diversion.”

At the end of it all, Gordon said, “I’m just sorry that it turned into what it was.”

Since the panel, Gordon has not heard from Manigault.

