Ne-Yo Swears He Was A T-Rex In A Past Life

Ne-Yo has become a vegan after watching the documentary What The Health on Netflix.

Ne-Yo explained, “none of us are getting any younger. I’ve got a lot of shows. Aches and pains are lasting a little longer. I swear I could have been a T-rex in another life. Me and bacon have never had a fallout.”

But after watching the documentary Ne-Yo knew he needed to change. He’s been vegan for a week and says he hasn’t missed meat yet.

What really resonated with Ne-Yo about the What The Health documentary was the part about the people who are supposed to be fighting the disease is funded by the people who don’t care about these diseases.

Ne-Yo released a new single called Another Love Song and will be releasing his new album Good Man on October 27.

