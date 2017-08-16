Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘What Should Be Our Strategy After Charlottesville?’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rev. Al Sharpton speaks out against the Tuesday news conference from Trump. He is urging people to stand up for what is right.

Encouraging people to join him in his march next week in Washington to fight racism, fight for jobs and to fight for a better country.

The Reverend said, “While some are worried about Evelyn’s ring. I’m worried about the nation.”

