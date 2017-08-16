Barack Obama’s Charlottesville Tweet Most Liked In Twitter History

Former President Barack Obama‘s tweet reacting to the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the most liked tweet ever on the social network. The tweet quotes the late South African president Nelson Mandela.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has come under fire for his slow response condemning racists and hate groups by name, after a white supremacist plowed his car into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring dozens more.

