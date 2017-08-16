Morning Minute: Without Ciroc Watching CNN Is Tough

Your browser does not support iframes.

Chris Paul gives a rap about how racist yesterday turned out to be. From Donald Trump putting blame on both sides during Charlottesville to Kim Kardashian’s tweet telling black people to get over racists tweets from her make-up artist.

