This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle & Dylan Met For The First Time

Source: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / Getty
It’s been 13 years since Dave Chapelle
premiered his iconic Making The Band
sketch on The Chappelle Show
that declared Dylan, the former group’s Grenadian rapper, the best rapper alive.
Chappelle and Dylan met for the first time last Friday at The House Of Van and the encounter went like this:
It was a moment for both men, who seemed elated to meet one another. Dylan is apparently releasing an album on September 15.
Here’s another angle.
…..more to come.
A post shared by Dili (@dylandili) on
“Who’s the best rappers of all time? Think about it. Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan and Dylan. Because I spit hot fire.”
