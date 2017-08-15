Entertainment News
This Is What Happened When Dave Chappelle & Dylan Met For The First Time

Foxy NC staff
Da Band on Locatin for 'Tonight' Music Video

It’s been 13 years since Dave Chapelle premiered his iconic Making The Band sketch on The Chappelle Show that declared Dylan, the former group’s Grenadian rapper, the best rapper alive.

Chappelle and Dylan met for the first time last Friday at The House Of Van and the encounter went like this:

It was a moment for both men, who seemed elated to meet one another. Dylan is apparently releasing an album on September 15.

Here’s another angle.

“Who’s the best rappers of all time? Think about it. Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan and Dylan. Because I spit hot fire.”

