Inside Her Story: Activist Tamika Mallory Is Dedicated To Educating People

Women’s March co-president and activist Tamika Mallory has worked with many groups nationwide to organize 700 vigils within 24 hours after the Charlottesville rally.

Mallory has done a lot of work within the Women’s March to educate people about the current issues we are facing today.

She explained, “we learn about and watch the level of ignorance that some people have. I don’t excuse them for it. But the reality is that a lot of this was started because of Donald Trump. So we try to educate people.”

The Women’s March will resume on October 26-29. They are committed to staying focused on the upcoming elections in March of 2018 and the issues that continue to plague this country.

